Mets slugger Cespedes leaves game with sore left heel
NEW YORK — Mets star outfielder Yoenis Cespedes has left the game against the Cubs because of a sore left heel.
Cespedes went 1 for 3 on Monday night before being pulled.
On Saturday, Cespedes hit a grand slam at Atlanta in his return from a six-week stint on the disabled list. He had been out with a strained left hamstring, and also had been nagged by trouble with his quadriceps.
