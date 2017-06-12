Orioles' Davis leaves game with strained right oblique
CHICAGO — Baltimore Orioles slugger Chris Davis has left a game against the Chicago White Sox with a strained right oblique.
Davis left the bases loaded Monday when he hit a flyball to right in the third inning and was replaced at first base to start the bottom half. The Orioles inserted Hyun Soon Kim into left field and moved Trey Mancini to first.
Davis entered Monday hitting .228 with 14 home runs and 26 RBIs.
