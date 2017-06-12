Pakistan wins toss, will bowl against Sri Lanka

CARDIFF, Wales — Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy at Sophia Gardens on Monday.

The winner of the Group B game will advance to the semifinals, likely against England at the same venue on Wednesday. The loser will be knocked out. India has already qualified from the group.

No. 7 Sri Lanka and No. 8 Pakistan are the two lowest-ranked teams in the tournament and have a 3-3 head-to-head record in Champions Trophy matches.

Pakistan made one change from its 19-run D/L win against South Africa, bringing in an extra seamer, Fahim Ashraf on his ODI debut, for spinner Shadab Khan.

Sri Lanka made one change from its seven-wicket victory against India, bringing in Dhananjaya de Silva for Kusal Perera.

___

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.