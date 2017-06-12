Riders head coach/GM says QB Young out 4-6 weeks with torn hamstring

REGINA — Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Vince Young has a torn hamstring and will likely be out of action for about four to six weeks.

Roughriders head coach and general manager Chris Jones updated reporters on Young's status Monday, almost a week after the former NFL quarterback was injured at the Riders' training camp.

The six-foot-five, 232-pound Young is attempting a comeback with the CFL club. The 34-year-old had been out of football since 2014 before joining the Riders.

Young compiled a 30-2 record as the starter over three seasons at Texas Longhorns, leading the school to an NCAA title with its 41-38 victory over the USC Trojans in the 2006 Rose Bowl.