Scores and Schedule
Sunday's Games
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Pittsburgh 2 Nashville 0
(Penguins win series 4-2)
---
CFL Pre-season
Calgary 36 Edmonton 35
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 14 Baltimore 3
Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2
Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 4
L.A. Angels 12 Houston 6
Detroit 8 Boston 3
National League
N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 3 Miami 1
St. Louis 6 Philadelphia 5
Chicago Cubs 7 Colorado 5
Arizona 11 Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 9 Cincinnati 7
Interleague
San Francisco 13 Minnesota 8
Texas 5 Washington 1
Kansas City 8 San Diego 3
---
Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NBA Finals
Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore (Miley 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gallardo 2-6) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Darvish 5-4) at Houston (Musgrove 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Washington (Strasburg 7-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-3), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
---