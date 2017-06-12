Sports

Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Pittsburgh 2 Nashville 0

(Penguins win series 4-2)

---

CFL Pre-season

Calgary 36 Edmonton 35

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 14 Baltimore 3

Cleveland 4 Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay 5 Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 12 Houston 6

Detroit 8 Boston 3

National League

N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 3 Miami 1

St. Louis 6 Philadelphia 5

Chicago Cubs 7 Colorado 5

Arizona 11 Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 9 Cincinnati 7

Interleague

San Francisco 13 Minnesota 8

Texas 5 Washington 1

Kansas City 8 San Diego 3

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NBA Finals

Cleveland at Golden State, 9 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore (Miley 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gallardo 2-6) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Darvish 5-4) at Houston (Musgrove 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Washington (Strasburg 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lackey 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Arroyo 3-4) at San Diego (Perdomo 0-3), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7) at Boston (Porcello 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

---

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular