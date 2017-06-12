Ottawa Senators urge Dion Phaneuf to waive No Movement Clause

The Ottawa Senators have asked Dion Phaneuf to waive his No Movement Clause for the purpose of exposing the veteran defenseman to the Expansion Draft taking place June 21, according to a source.

Phaneuf will have until June 16, 5 p.m. EST to render his decision.

What does this mean for Senators fans?

If the 32 year-old obliges, the Senators will be able to insure fellow blue-liners Cody Ceci and Marc Methot do not become the newest members of the Vegas Golden Knights – allowing the pair along with Erik Karlsson to be protected and exempt from Draft exposure.

At age 23, Ceci is still inexperienced by NHL standards. Coach Guy Boucher displayed confidence in Ceci, playing him an average of 23:12 per game spread out in all situations.

The Senators are not in a position to lose a sought-after asset with nothing in return.

Methot was outstanding upon returning to the lineup during the playoffs, especially after incurring a debilitating finger injury.

The team definitely wants the keep their top two d-pairs intact at all costs.

Shouldering this responsibility on Phaneuf is a huge ask by Senators Management. It also begs the question; is there a soft deal in place for the Golden Knights not to select Phaneuf? However, this is unlikely due to four more years outstanding with a cap hit of $7 million per season.

If Phaneuf does not waive his NMC, the Senators will be in an extremely tough position. It forces Gm Pierre Dorion’s hand to trade either Ceci or Methot by the June 17, 3 p.m. roster freeze to the 29 other NHL clubs or they can continue to negotiate a deal by June 18, 10 a.m. with the Golden Knights – offering up assets, possibly prospects and draft picks in order for the duo stay put.