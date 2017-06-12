Smith, Garcia power White Sox past Orioles 10-7

CHICAGO — Kevan Smith hit his first career home run, Avisail Garcia celebrated his 26th birthday with three RBIs and the Chicago White Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-7 on Monday night.

The White Sox opened a four-game series on a strong note after dropping nine of 11 and handed the Orioles their fifth straight loss.

Smith set the tone with a two-run drive in the second against Wade Miley (2-4) and finished with a career-best three RBIs.

Garcia added an RBI double in a four-run third and drove in two more with a single in the fourth to give Chicago an 8-2 lead.

Matt Davidson had an RBI single and solo homer. Melky Cabrera had three of Chicago's 14 hits. Jose Abreu added a single, a ground-rule double and scored twice.

Jake Petricka (1-0) pitched one-hit ball over 2 1/3 innings after Mike Pelfrey struggled, and the White Sox picked up the win after a 2-7 road trip.

Baltimore made a run late in the game, with Trey Mancini's three-run homer against Gregory Infante in the eighth cutting it to 10-6. But it wasn't enough after Miley failed to make it out of the third in his second straight start.

He gave up six runs and six hits in 2 1/3 innings. The left-hander lasted just 2 2/3 against Pittsburgh last week, and his ERA has jumped from 2.82 to 3.97 in his past two starts.

Pelfrey lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits while walking five. He also hit a batter. Pelfrey got out of a bases loaded jam in the third when Chris Davis hit a fly to right.

Davis then left the game with a strained right oblique.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: 3B Manny Machado hit two singles after missing four games because of an injured left hand and wrist. . All-Star closer Zach Britton (strained left forearm) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Monday in Sarasota, Fla. Because of uncertain weather in Sarasota, Britton is scheduled to throw in a live batting practice/simulated game situation Thursday at High-A Frederick. Britton remains on track to make a rehab start Monday at Short-A Aberdeen.

White Sox: RHP Nate Jones had a second MRI after symptoms of neuritis in his pitching elbow returned, putting his rehabilitation on hold. Jones did not accompany the White Sox on their nine-game trip to Detroit, Tampa Bay and Cleveland. ... OF Leury Garcia was to have X-rays after jamming his left middle finger twice on the bases at Cleveland on Sunday. Manager Rick Renteria was, however, encouraged by what he saw on Monday.

