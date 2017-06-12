Toronto Argonauts sign Canadian kicker Ronnie Pfeffer

The five-foot-11, 185-pound native of Kitchener, Ont., returns to the Argonauts after spending the last season and a half with Ottawa. In 11 career CFL games, the Wilfrid Laurier product has punted 63 times for 2,719 yards while connecting on 12-of-16 field goal attempts.

In his first stint with Toronto in 2015, Pfeffer punted 38 times for 1,475 yards, an average of 44.8 yards per punt, while connecting on 12-of-16 field goals. Pfeffer's longest career field goal of 52 yards came on his first career attempt on July 5, 2015, against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.