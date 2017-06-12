Twins draft California prep shortstop Royce Lewis at No. 1

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The Minnesota Twins selected California high school shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night.

It was the third time the Twins led off the draft, and first since they took hometown high school catcher Joe Mauer in 2001.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Lewis hit .377 with four homers and 25 stolen bases for JSerra Catholic High School, establishing himself as a top prospect with excellent speed and a solid bat. He played both shortstop and outfield in high school, but the Twins classified him as a shortstop when Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement at MLB Network studios.

"My body just went numb," Lewis said during an interview with MLB Network. "It was an unbelievable feeling."

Lewis was a standout on USA Baseball's gold medal-winning Under-18 team at the Pan American Championships last year. He was also selected as this year's National High School Coaches Association's high school senior baseball athlete of the year.

With the second pick, Cincinnati took California high school right-hander Hunter Greene, one of the top two-way talents in a draft full of them.

Greene, chosen as a pitcher, also played shortstop at Notre Dame High School, but his upper-90s (mph) fastball that can hit triple digits has the Reds projecting him as a future ace. He was 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 43 strikeouts and only four walks in 28 innings this season. Greene also batted .324 with six homers and 28 RBIs.

Greene, the first of four players in attendance at the draft site to be selected, was asked to give a scouting report on himself as a pitcher.

"Man, I'm a monster," Greene said, chuckling. "I'm different on the field than I am off the field. I'm just going to go out there and compete and challenge and pound the zone and go after guys like I know I can and like everybody else knows I can."

At No. 3, San Diego selected North Carolina high school left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

With his big leg kick, Gore throws a fastball that sits in the low- to mid-90s to go along with a knee-buckling curve. He also has a hard slider and solid changeup in his arsenal.

Louisville two-way star Brendan McKay was drafted fourth overall by Tampa Bay as a first baseman.

McKay had teams considering whether they should draft him as a pitcher, hitter — or both. The Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year is hitting .343 with 17 homers and 56 RBIs for the College World Series-bound Cardinals. He's also 10-3 with 2.34 ERA and 140 strikeouts and just 33 walks in 104 innings on the mound.

Atlanta selected Vanderbilt right-hander Kyle Wright with the No. 5 pick, potentially adding to a large stable of touted arms in the Braves' farm system.