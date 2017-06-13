Berizzo wants to emulate Sampaoli's model at Sevilla

SEVILLA, Spain — Argentine coach Eduardo Berizzo wants to maintain the winning style of predecessor Jorge Sampaoli at Sevilla.

"I have more ideas in common (with Sampaoli) than differences," Berizzo said Tuesday. "My idea of football is to attack, have possession of the ball, and recover it quickly when we lose it."

Berizzo will take over a team that was contending for the Spanish league title until a late-season slump that coincided with the interest the Argentine soccer federation showed in Sampaoli becoming its national coach. Sevilla released Sampaoli from his contract as soon as the season ended.

The 47-year-old Berizzo arrives after an impressive three-year stint at Celta Vigo. He guided Celta to the semifinals of the Europa League this season, when it was eliminated by eventual champion Manchester United. He also helped Celta reach two Copa del Rey semifinals.

Sevilla finished the league in fourth place, good enough for a playoff spot to reach the group stage of the Champions League.