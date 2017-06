BILBAO, Spain — Athletic Bilbao says defender Yeray Alvarez will undergo chemotherapy after tests revealed an anomaly in a testicle that had previously been treated for a tumour .

The Spanish club says it expects him to be out for three months.

The 22-year-old Alavarez was treated in December for a tumour found in his testicles. He returned to play for Bilbao before the end of the season.