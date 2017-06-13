Blue Jays draft Kacy Clemens, son of former pitcher Roger Clemens

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays could soon have another Clemens in their organization.

Toronto selected first baseman Kacy Clemens, son of former Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, in the eighth round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday.

The younger Clemens was picked 249th overall out of the University of Texas at Austin.

Roger Clemens pitched two seasons for the Blue Jays from 1997-98. He led the American League in wins and won the Cy Young Award in both years.

Kacy Clemens, 22, hit .305 with 12 homers and 49 runs batted in through 62 games at Texas this season, his senior year.