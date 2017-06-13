Cardinals WR Fitzgerald wins Good Guy Award from writers

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald has won the Good Guy Award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

The NFL's Man of the Year winner and a 10-time Pro Bowler and 2008 All-Pro, Fitzgerald is the franchise leader in nearly every receiving category. But he earned this award Tuesday "for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs."

Former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner, who will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, received the honour in 2008.

Last month, Fitzgerald was awarded the Arizona Chamber of Commerce's Heritage Award for accomplishments and commitment to Arizona that are recognized not only statewide but also nationally and internationally. Following the 2014 season, won the inaugural Art Rooney NFL Sportsmanship Award, presented to a player who demonstrates on-field qualities of great sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for opponents and integrity in competition.

