Cordero's home run, Padres' hit barrage overwhelm Reds

SAN DIEGO — Franchy Cordero hit his first major league home run, Austin Hedges had three hits and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-3 on Monday night.

Cordero, who debuted in the majors May 27, hit an opposite-field shot during a six-run surge in the second inning that also included Yangervis Solarte's sixth home run.

Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo (3-5) had allowed a major league-high 20 home runs entering Monday and brought in a 6.25 ERA.

Arroyo lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed two homers and nine runs. His 13 hits given up tied a career high set Sept. 26, 2008, at St. Louis.

Cordero, 22, drove an 84-mph fastball from Arroyo, 40, over the left field wall for two runs.

Solarte followed an out later with a bases-empty blow that capped the second-inning surge, staking Luis Perdomo (1-3) to a 7-2 lead.

The Reds, who are 0-4 on a six-game West Coast trip, saw their majors-worst starting ERA go from 5.84 to 6.01.

San Diego won for the second time in nine games. The Padres had four doubles and a triple against Arroyo, getting their 13 hits against him in 25 at-bats.

Perdomo settled in after a two-run first inning, lasting until he left with two outs in the seventh and a 9-3 lead.

Providing a slapstick moment, all four Reds infielders allowed a popup to land behind the pitcher's mound — giving Hedges a single in the third inning.

The lopsided score allowed Reds manager Bryan Price to hold out shortstop Zack Cozart for the final four innings. An All-Star candidate who brought in a .329 batting average and nine home runs, Cozart has been dealing with a thigh injury for several months.

Cordero, who was called up from Triple-A to replace injured centre fielder Manuel Margot, doubled and scored on Wil Myers' single in the fourth.

DRAFT MEMORY

Padres manager Andy Green said he's certain he wouldn't be in the big leagues if not for the Arizona Diamondbacks drafting him in 2000 in the 24th round.

"I was on a golf course in Lexington, Kentucky, when they called," Green said. "I was surprised. I didn't even really imagine a future in the game."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: LHP Amir Garrett threw in the bullpen Sunday and is expected to come off the disabled list in time to start against the Padres on Wednesday.

Padres: RHP Trevor Cahill, sidelined since mid-May by a shoulder injury, is close to resuming bullpen sessions, Green said.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman (5-4, 4.09) is coming off seven scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (4-7, 4.54) has induced the most groundballs in the National League, and his groundball rate is also the league's highest.

