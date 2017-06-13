Ex Sassuolo coach Di Francesco named Roma's manager

ROME — Former Sassuolo coach Eusebio Di Francesco has been named manager of Serie A runner-up Roma, marking a return to the club where he used to play as a midfielder.

Roma announced Tuesday that Di Francesco has signed a two-year contract to replace Luciano Spalletti, who left Roma to coach Inter Milan.

Di Francesco played for Roma for four seasons from 1997-2001, helping the Giallorossi win Serie A in 2001.

Di Francesco coached Sassuolo for the last five seasons, guiding the club up from Serie B in 2013 to a sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification in 2016. He previously coached Virtus Lanciano, Pescara and Lecce.