Griezmann extends Atletico contract amid links with United
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MADRID — Antoine Griezmann has extended his contract at Atletico Madrid by an extra season, tying the France forward to the Spanish club through June 2022.
Griezmann has been linked with a move to Manchester United and made comments in the media saying his future was unclear.
In a club statement announcing his contract extension, the 26-year-old Griezmann says he wanted to "apologize to the people who misunderstood my statements. Maybe I expressed myself badly or someone wanted to make news where there (wasn't) any."
Atletico is currently banned from registering new players after breaching FIFA rules over the signing of minors.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
'We are just so proud of him:' Sidney Crosby by the numbers after latest Stanley Cup win