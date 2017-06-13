Hickey leads Canada to quarter-finals at men's under-23 wheelchair worlds

TORONTO — Liam Hickey scored 24 points and added 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead Canada past Brazil 62-37 on Monday at the men's under-23 world wheelchair basketball championship.

The Canadians improved to 3-2 in preliminary play in the tournament and will face Japan in the tournament's quarter-finals on Wednesday.

"We're all happy that we finished strong and everyone played a great game," said Hickey. "I think we're just focused on the next game now so no matter who we're up against we're going to come at them hard. We're going to forget about this one, take the positives and the negatives that we have to work on and go into the next one strong."

Ben Moronchuk had 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Canada.

Anderson da Silva led Brazil with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

A slow start for the teams saw a low-scoring first quarter, with Canada ahead by only four points going into the second.