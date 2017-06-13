Huntsville an early 8-5 favourite for the North America Cup harness race

CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Huntsville is the 8-5 early favourite for the $1-million North America Cup.

The son of '08 North America Cup winner Somebeachsomewhere posted the fastest time in last weekend's three elimination races.

Huntsville selected the No. 3 position for Saturday night's race during the event draw Tuesday at Mohawk Racetrack.

Other elimination winners, Downbytheseaside and Fear the Dragon, took the No. 2 and No. 4 posts respectively.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matt Martin served as guest drawmaster.