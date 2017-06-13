LEADING OFF: Rizzo up 1st, Bellinger on 1st, Santana starts
A
A
Share via Email
A look at what's happening all around the majors Wednesday:
___
THINKING BIG
In their first season since Dexter Fowler's departure, the Cubs entered Tuesday ranked 24th in the majors with a .306 on-base percentage from the leadoff spot. So on Tuesday night, 240-pound slugger Anthony Rizzo became the seventh Chicago player to start atop the batting order this year — and responded with a leadoff homer against Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler. It was Rizzo's first career start batting leadoff. But with several teammates struggling at the plate, manager Joe Maddon could give his first baseman more at-bats in that spot this week.
WHO'S ON FIRST?
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says rookie slugger Cody Bellinger will see the majority of time at first base with five-time All-Star Adrian Gonzalez out indefinitely due to a degenerative disk in his back. "When he comes back, I don't know," Roberts said Tuesday, when Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Joc Pederson, just reinstated from the seven-day concussion DL, will play
ENCORE
Minnesota right-hander Ervin Santana (8-3, 2.20 ERA) tries to improve his All-Star credentials when he faces Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz and the visiting Mariners. Santana needed only 91 pitches to throw a four-hitter last Friday at San Francisco, his third shutout of the season. He also hit a three-run double in the 4-0 victory.
TOUGH ASSIGNMENT
Daniel Gossett is scheduled to make his major league debut for the Oakland Athletics against Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez (3-7, 3.41 ERA), who pitched a no-hitter in his most recent home start June 3. Volquez followed that up by tossing seven scoreless innings last Thursday in a 7-1 victory at Pittsburgh.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We are just so proud of him:' Sidney Crosby by the numbers after latest Stanley Cup win
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
-
Four people arrested after man roughed up during armed home invasion in Halifax