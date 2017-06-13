Luka Modric testifies at soccer corruption trial in Croatia
A
A
Share via Email
OSIJEK, Croatia — Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has appeared as a key witness at a corruption trial, testifying about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with tax evasion and embezzlement.
The 31-year-old Modric, who is not a suspect, spoke Tuesday about financial details of his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham.
Modric says he had a deal with former Dinamo director Zdravko Mamic to pay the club 50
The authorities have accused Mamic, his brother Zoran and two others of embezzling 12 million euros ($13.5 million) of the club's money since 2008 and not paying 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) in taxes.