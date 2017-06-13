Monday's Games
NBA Finals
Golden State 129 Cleveland 120
(Warriors win series 4-1)
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 10 Baltimore 7
Seattle 14 Minnesota 3
Texas 6 Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5 L.A. Angels 3
National League
Atlanta 11 Washington 10
Pittsburgh 7 Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 9 Cincinnati 3
Interleague
Boston 6 Philadelphia 5 (11 innings)
---
