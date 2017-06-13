Montreal Impact left back Oyongo undergoes successful knee surgery

Montreal Impact left back Ambroise Oyongo will miss the rest of the Major League Soccer season after undergoing successful right knee surgery Tuesday to repair a ruptured patellar tendon.

Oyongo suffered the injury last Saturday in Cameroon's 1-0 victory over Morocco in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game.

The 25-year-old defender was expected to be out for about six months, the Impact said in a release.