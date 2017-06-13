Nantes receives permission to hire Claudio Ranieri
A
A
Share via Email
NANTES, France — The French soccer league has given permission to Nantes to hire former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri.
The Italian coach will reportedly sign a two-year deal.
Nantes had asked for a special dispensation because Ranieri has reached the coach's age limit of 65.
Ranieri, who guided Leicester to the English Premier League title in 2016 but was fired nine months later, will replace Sergio Conceicao. The Portuguese coach left Nantes this month to take charge of FC Porto.
Ranieri also coached Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan in his much-
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Vancouver man dies after pistol shooting competition accident
-
Thousands of bees dead after vandals destroy hives, gardens belonging to Halifax youth project
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia, damaging winds, large hail possible
-
In housing crunch, 15,000 to 28,000 Toronto homes sit empty, says new city report