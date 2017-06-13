Palestine soccer leaders appeal to CAS over FIFA ruling

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The Palestine soccer association has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against FIFA's decision to delay a ruling on the dispute over the presence of Israeli teams in the West Bank.

The PFA claims the presence of Israeli teams in the settlements breaks FIFA rules that bar a federation from holding games on another member's territory without permission.

FIFA passed a motion to delay a ruling on the matter at its congress in May, effectively postponing any decision until 2018. Israeli and Palestinian soccer leaders clashed verbally at the congress.