Predators sign Yannick Weber to one-year contract
NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators have signed
Webber played a career-high 73 games this season and had one goal and eight points.
The 28-year-old Weber has 23 goals and 55 assists in 347 NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks as well as Nashville. He also has 33 goals and 62 assists in 155 career AHL games with Hamilton and Utica. Weber is 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds.
