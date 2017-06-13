Redskins name Doug Williams senior VP of player personnel

ASHBURN, Va. — Former Redskins quarterback Doug Williams has been named Washington's senior vice-president of player personnel.

Team president Bruce Allen announced the move Tuesday morning at a news conference.

Williams has been with the team as a senior personnel executive since February 2014. The 61-year-old previously worked for Allen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has scouted for the Jacksonville Jaguars and coached at the college level at Grambling State.

During his playing career, Williams was the first black quarterback to lead a team to victory in the Super Bowl and earned MVP honours in the title game after the 1987 season.

