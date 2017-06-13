Sports

Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

NBA Finals

Golden State 129 Cleveland 120

(Warriors win series 4-1)

---

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 10 Baltimore 7

Seattle 14 Minnesota 3

Texas 6 Houston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5 L.A. Angels 3

National League

Atlanta 11 Washington 10

Pittsburgh 7 Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 6 Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9 Cincinnati 3

Interleague

Boston 6 Philadelphia 5 (11 innings)

---

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3) at Toronto (Estrada 4-4), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Asher 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Bergman 3-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (McCullers 6-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4), 10:07 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-3), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at St. Louis (Gonzales 0-0), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Dickey 4-4) at Washington (Ross 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Chatwood 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Feldman 5-4) at San Diego (Richard 4-7), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona (Walker 4-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3), 10:15 p.m.

---

