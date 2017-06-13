Scores and Schedule
Monday's Games
NBA Finals
Golden State 129 Cleveland 120
(Warriors win series 4-1)
---
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 10 Baltimore 7
Seattle 14 Minnesota 3
Texas 6 Houston 1
N.Y. Yankees 5 L.A. Angels 3
National League
Atlanta 11 Washington 10
Pittsburgh 7 Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Chicago Cubs 1
San Diego 9 Cincinnati 3
Interleague
Boston 6 Philadelphia 5 (11 innings)
---
Tuesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3) at Toronto (Estrada 4-4), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Asher 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Bergman 3-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Martinez 1-3) at Houston (McCullers 6-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 7-2) at L.A. Angels (Ramirez 6-4), 10:07 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee (Nelson 4-3) at St. Louis (Lynn 4-3), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Espino 0-0) at St. Louis (Gonzales 0-0), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Dickey 4-4) at Washington (Ross 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Chatwood 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Cole 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Feldman 5-4) at San Diego (Richard 4-7), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Arizona (Walker 4-3) at Detroit (Farmer 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-2) at Cleveland (Bauer 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Cotton 3-6) at Miami (Urena 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lively 1-1) at Boston (Price 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Vargas 8-3) at San Francisco (Blach 4-3), 10:15 p.m.
---
