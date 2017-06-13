Shaw, Garza return amid a flurry of Brewers roster moves

ST. LOUIS — Infielder Travis Shaw has been reinstated and pitcher Matt Garza will be reinstated as part of a flurry of moves the Milwaukee Brewers announced before Tuesday's day-night doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Shaw has been out since June 8 because of a family medical emergency. He is hitting cleanup in the day game and enters with a .298 average, 10 homers and 42 RBIs.

The right-handed Garza, who has been out with a bruised chest, will be reinstated from the 10-day disabled list before Wednesday's game.

The Brewers selected the contract of righty Brandon Woodruff from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major league debut in the first game Tuesday. Lefty Brent Suter was recalled from Colorado Springs as the team's 26th man for the doubleheader.