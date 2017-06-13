Thormeyer wins silver at Mare Nostrum swim meet, Oleksiak and Ruck take bronze

BARCELONA, Spain — Markus Thormeyer won silver in the men's 200-metre backstroke Tuesday on a three-medal day for Canada at the Mare Nostrum Tour meet.

Thormeyer, from Delta, B.C., finished second in two minutes 00.94 seconds. Mitch Larkin of Australia won gold in 1:57.48.

Toronto's Penny Oleksiak, who won four medals at the Rio Games last year, won bronze in the women's 100 butterfly in 57.65 seconds. Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom won gold in 56.27 and Svetlana Chimrova of Russia took silver in 57.36.

Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., took bronze in the women's 100 backstroke. She finished third in 1:00.86 behind Emily Seebohm of Australia (58.99) and Russia's Daria Ustinova (1:00.46).

The tour is a tune-up ahead of next month's FINA world championships in Budapest.