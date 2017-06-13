Warriors' Game 5 win wraps up highly-watched NBA Finals
NEW YORK — Golden State's championship-clinching victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals was watched by more than 25 million viewers on ABC, wrapping up the most-viewed series since Michael Jordan's last title in 1998.
The Warriors' victory on Monday night peaked with 29.5 million viewers and was an increase of 20
The series, the first that matched the same teams in three straight Finals, averaged 20.4 million viewers, Nielsen said Tuesday.
