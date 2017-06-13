Zimmerman homers twice in return as Nats beat Braves 10-5

WASHINGTON — Ryan Zimmerman hit his 18th and 19th home runs of the season in his return from back soreness, and the Washington Nationals scored five sixth-inning runs against R.A. Dickey to defeat the Atlanta Braves 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Zimmerman went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs to help Washington snap a four-game slide after sitting out the last three.

Daniel Murphy homered, doubled and had three hits and two RBIs as the NL-East leading Nationals scored eight runs against a second Braves starter in as many nights.

Unlike Monday, Washington's bullpen held firm Tuesday with four relievers combining for 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Gott (1-0) worked out of the sixth for his first victory as a National.

Dickey (4-5) went five-plus innings while allowing his most runs since April 24, 2015.

Atlanta's Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer. Dansby Swanson and Brandon Phillips both had three hits for the Braves.

After Dickey allowed three runs in the first inning, he retired 13 of 14 and was in position to win after Nationals starter Joe Ross allowed three runs in the top of the sixth.

Then his disastrous bottom half of the inning began.

Bryce Harper singled in a run and came home on Zimmerman's second homer, an arcing blast over the visitor's bullpen to make it 6-5.

Dickey still hadn't retired a batter when he hit Anthony Rendon with his 80th and final pitch to put two aboard. Matt Wieters followed with a two-run double to right centre off reliever Luke Jackson to make it 8-5.

PLAYING IT SAFE

Zimmerman said he could have played Monday, but after enduring prolonged injury absences in each of the past three seasons, understood manager Dusty Baker holding him out a bit longer.

"That was more the thought, just to be careful," Zimmerman said. "That's his job. All of us want to play every day. But he realizes we have 3 1/2 more months to go. . I think it was a smart move."

TRAINERS ROOM

Braves: After acquiring 1B Matt Adams from St. Louis to fill in for 1B Freddie Freeman (left wrist fracture), Adams has capitalized on increased playing time. With two homers Monday, eight of Adams' nine home runs and 19 of his 26 RBIs have come since the trade on May 20.

Nationals: LHP Sammy Solis (left elbow) was expected to pitch a simulated game in Florida on Tuesday. The Nationals plan to decide whether he goes on a rehab assignment afterward.

UP NEXT