Baseball Capsules

CLEVELAND — Clayton Kershaw extended his unbeaten string and rookie Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning off Andrew Miller that lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-5 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Kershaw (9-2) allowed two runs in seven innings and has not lost in his last eight starts. The left-hander gave up a run in the third on Michael Brantley's single and a leadoff homer to Roberto Perez in the fifth that tied the game.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner yielded six hits, struck out four and walked two while throwing 101 pitches. He is 5-0 with a 1.94 ERA since his most recent defeat on May 1.

Bellinger led off the eighth with a towering drive into the right-field seats off Miller (3-1). The home run was the first Cleveland's dominant left-hander has allowed in 33 innings this season.

TWINS 20, MARINERS 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eddie Rosario hit three home runs and drove in five runs and the Twins set a franchise record with 28 hits while batting around in two different innings of a victory over the Mariners.

Max Kepler and Brian Dozier also went deep, Eduardo Escobar had five hits and two RBIs and Jason Castro had four hits and four RBIs for the Twins, who are in first place in the AL Central despite an AL-worst 13-19 record at Target Field.

The 28 hits are the most in a game since the Rangers had 29 in a 30-3 win over the Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007.

Christian Bergman (3-4) gave up nine runs and 10 hits in 2 1-3 innings for the Mariners. Jarrod Dyson had a homer, a double and an RBI. Ben Gamel had two doubles and an RBI.

WHITE SOX 6, ORIOLES 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Davidson hit his first career grand slam, Derek Holland scattered eight hits over six innings and the White Sox beat the Orioles.

Jose Abreu went 3 for 4 and Avisail Garcia had a two-run double as Chicago won its second straight after dropping nine of 11.

Davidson leads the White Sox with 12 homers in 163 at-bats.

Manny Machado had an RBI-single for the Orioles, who dropped to 31-32 with the loss.

Holland (5-6) faced trouble in every inning, but managed to give up just one run. The left-hander had lost his three previous starts, allowing 15 earned runs in 13 innings (10.38 ERA) during that span.

Baltimore starter Alec Asher (2-5) allowed six runs and six hits in five-plus innings following a fast start.

RAYS 8, BLUE JAYS 1

TORONTO (AP) — Rookie Jacob Faria dazzled again and Logan Morrison hit his 18th home run of the season to help the Rays beat the Blue Jays.

Six days after his big-league debut, Faria (2-0) became the third Rays pitcher all-time to win his first two career games, joining Jeremy Hellickson and Joe Kennedy. The victory was Tampa Bay's sixth in its last seven games.

The 23-year-old right-hander held the Blue Jays to six hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out eight and giving up one run. He was called up on Monday to replace Matt Andriese, who went on the disabled list with a hip complaint.

Corey Dickerson went 4 for 5 with a homer — his 15th of the season.

Marco Estrada (4-5) had his shortest outing of the season, lasting just 3 1/3 innings after giving up 12 hits and being charged with six runs in his sixth straight loss to Tampa.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, TIGERS 6

DETROIT (AP) — David Peralta homered to left centre in the ninth inning off Detroit closer Justin Wilson, lifting the Diamondbacks to a win over the Tigers.

Arizona reliever Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth to pick up the win. Zack Greinke, who was staked to a 6-0 lead in the third, went 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs, all unearned, and five hits. Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth for his 17th save.

Wilson (2-2) took the loss after allowing the homer to Peralta on the first pitch in the ninth. Starter Buck Farmer went 2 1/3 innings and allowed six runs on nine hits. He was 2-0 and had gone 13 straight scoreless innings before Tuesday.

The Diamondbacks jumped on Farmer early, scoring twice in the first inning on Chris Owings' RBI single and Brandon Drury's RBI single.

Arizona added four runs in the third on two-run homers by Paul Goldschmidt and Drury, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-0 advantage.

NATIONALS 10, BRAVES 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman hit his 18th and 19th home runs of the season in his return from back soreness, and the Nationals scored five sixth-inning runs against R.A. Dickey to defeat the Braves.

Zimmerman went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs to help Washington snap a four-game slide after sitting out the last three.

Daniel Murphy homered, doubled and had three hits and two RBIs as the NL-East leading Nationals scored eight runs against a second Braves starter in as many nights.

Unlike Monday, Washington's bullpen held firm Tuesday with four relievers combining for 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Gott (1-0) worked out of the sixth for his first victory as a National.

Dickey (4-5) went five-plus innings while allowing his most runs since April 24, 2015.

Atlanta's Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer. Dansby Swanson and Brandon Phillips both had three hits for the Braves.

MARLINS 8, ATHLETICS 1

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton returned to the Marlins' starting lineup after recovering from a bruised wrist and hit a two-run homer to help beat the Athletics.

Stanton missed only one start after being hit on the right wrist by a fastball Saturday. His 17th homer of the year put Miami ahead 4-1 in the fifth inning.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 16th homer and had two singles, hiking his average to .332. Tyler Moore added three hits, including a two-run double.

The Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki had a pinch-hit single in the eighth for his 364th interleague hit, tying Derek Jeter's major league record.

Jose Urena (5-2) won his fourth consecutive decision by allowing one run in six-plus innings. The right-hander, who leads the Marlins in wins, retired 14 straight batters before tiring in the seventh.

The Athletics (27-37), who have the worst record in the American League, fell to 10 games below .500 for the first time. They are 9-24 on the road.

RANGERS 4, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Rougned Odor hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and his tiebreaking two-run shot in the eighth lifted the Rangers to a victory over the Astros.

Odor tied it at 2-all when he dropped the first pitch of the seventh inning from Chris Devenski into the front row in right field.

He was at it again in the eighth when, after a single by Jonathan Lucroy with two outs, he connected off Luke Gregerson (2-2) into the seats in left field to put Texas up 4-2. It was the fifth career multi-home run game for Odour , who finished with three hits, and his second this season.

Nick Martinez allowed five hits and two runs in six innings. Jose Leclerc (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win and Matt Bush allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings for his eighth save.

George Springer and Carlos Correa hit solo homers for the first-place Astros, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 0, Game 1, BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 5, Game 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Keon Broxton and Travis Shaw each hit solo home runs and combined for five RBI to help the Brewers beat the Cardinals and split their day-night doubleheader.

The Cardinals won the opener 6-0 behind Jose Martinez's two home runs.

In the nightcap, Shaw's eighth inning single against Trevor Rosenthal (1-3) broke a 5-5 tie. Shaw, who was reinstated from a family medical emergency before the doubleheader, went 2-for-5 in the second game and drove in two runs.

Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson went 5 2/3 innings, but is still winless in 11 career games (10 starts) against the Cardinals. He gave up nine hits, two walks and struck out four.

Jared Hughes (2-1) got the decision after giving up a game-tying homer to Matt Carpenter. Corey Knebel earned his ninth saves in 12 opportunities.

RED SOX 4, PHILLIES 3, 12 innings

BOSTON (AP) — Andrew Benintendi singled to right in the 12th inning driving in Xander Bogaerts from third for the winning run as the Red Sox outlasted the Phillies.

Mitch Moreland hit one homer and barely missed another in the 12th with a long single off the Green Monster, allowing Bogaerts to advance to third and set up Benintendi's first career walk-off hit. The ball bounced over the short wall in right, but was officially still a single.

It didn't matter much as the Red Sox beat the Phillies in extra innings for the second straight night, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to seven straight.

Fernando Abad (2-0) pitched the 11th and 12th for Boston, which blew great opportunities in the first two extra innings before finally cashing in after Louis Garcia (1-1) walked Bogaerts with one out in the 12th.

Boston left 12 runners on base and was just 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position until Benentendi finally put an end to it, then got doused with an ice bucket in front of the Boston dugout.

PIRATES 5, ROCKIES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pirates pulled away from the Rockies.

Jaso sent the second pitch he saw from Ottavino (0-1) just over the fence in centre field for his second pinch-hit homer of the season and fifth of his career. Gerrit Cole (4-6) broke out of a funk to allow just one run in seven strong innings.

The Pirates have won a season-high four straight following a four-game losing streak that dropped them to last in the NL Central.

Tony Wolters had two hits and an RBI for Colorado. Trevor Story drove in a run and scored for the Rockies. The NL West-leading Rockies have dropped three consecutive games for the first time this season.

CUBS 14, METS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Rizzo began the game with a long home run after a surprising move to the leadoff spot, rookie Ian Happ hit his first career grand slam and the Cubs trounced the Mets.

Backed by a season-best seven-run second inning, the World Series champs snapped a nine-game skid on the road and moved back to .500 through 64 games. The Cubs had lost five of six overall.

Jon Lester (4-4) earned his 150th win and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts. He allowed a run and five hits over seven innings.

Rizzo, batting leadoff for the first time in his career, had two hits, three RBIs and a bases-loaded walk. He's reached base in 21 of his last 36 plate appearances.

PADRES 6, REDS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Clayton Richard carried a shutout into the ninth inning, Franchy Cordero homered twice and the Padres beat the slumping Reds.

One out from going the distance, Richard was removed after pinch-hitter Tucker Barnhart's two-run double. The left-hander allowed eight hits while striking out six and walking two.

Brandon Maurer got the final out for his 11th save, handing Cincinnati its fifth straight loss.

Richard (5-7) tossed San Diego's only complete game this season on May 21.

Cordero hit a drive to centre field in the first inning against Scott Feldman (5-5) and added another solo homer onto the beach beyond the right- centre field fence in the seventh. The multihomer game was Cordero's first, after he hit his first career home run on Monday.

ROYALS 8, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alcides Escobar hit a two-run double as part of a six-run sixth inning and the Royals beat the Giants.

Jorge Bonifacio drove in three runs and snapped an 0-for-13 drought, Alex Gordon added two hits and two runs, while Whit Merrifield had a bases-loaded triple to help Kansas City to a win in its first appearance at AT&T Park since the 2014 World Series.

Jason Vargas (9-3) allowed one run over seven innings to outpitch Ty Blach in a battle of left-handers. Vargas gave up five hits with six strikeouts and one walk for his fourth straight win overall and second against the Giants this season.