Canada falls in quarters at men's U23 world wheelchair basketball championship

TORONTO — Canada will miss the podium at the men's under-23 world wheelchair basketball championship after a 58-45 loss to Japan in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Liam Hickey led the Canadians with 19 points and 14 rebounds while Ben Moronchuk added 18 points.

Canada will face Germany for fifth place on Thursday.

A poor second quarter and some sloppy play led to Canada digging itself a deficit too big to overcome at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The Canadians trailed 13-11 after one quarter, but were down by eight at halftime after scoring just three points in the second. Hickey went 1 for 2 from the free-throw line 36 seconds into the quarter and Moronchuk added their only basket with 5:38 to play as the Japanese defence stymied the Canadians.

Canada finished the game with 21 turnovers — seven in the second quarter alone — while forcing only nine from Japan. The Japanese took advantage of Canada's inability to handle the ball, outscoring them 12-2 off turnovers while generating 23 more field-goal attempts through 40 minutes.

The Canadians started to find their groove early in the fourth quarter and cut Japan's lead to just two points with 6:35 to play, but the Japanese put together a 12-0 run to secure their place in the tournament's final four.

Canadian coach Darrell Nordell rode his starting five the entire game until Moronchuk fouled out with 1:20 to go in the fourth.

Japan's Takuya Furusawa led all scorers with a game-high 21 points.

Moronchuk and Furusawa entered the contest 1-2 in tournament scoring.

It'll be Japan against Britain and Australia versus Turkey in Thursday's semifinals at the 12-nation tournament, with the gold-medal game set for Friday.