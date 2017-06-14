Canadian men's U20 squad beats U.S. at junior world rugby trophy qualifier

EDMONTON — The Canadian men's under-20 squad ran in seven tries en route to beating the United States 46-12 in the first game of their junior world rugby trophy qualifier on Tuesday.

Matt Beukeboom, Anton Ngongo, Josh Thiel, Aidan McMullan, Fraser Hurst, Jamie McNaughton and Cole Davis scored a try apiece for Canada while Will Kelly kicked 11 points.

"To get that first win in a two-game series is huge," Hurst said.

The Canadians fell behind 5-0 inside the opening two minutes but responded when Beukeboom powered over after a dominating scrum. Canada had its first lead in the ninth minute as Ngongo found space out wide for a 12-5 advantage.

Brothers Jake and Josh Thiel connected for Canada's third try with Jake breaking the line before finding Josh inside for a for a 19-5 lead.

The U.S. cut the Canadian lead to 19-12 at the break, but it was all Canada in the second half.

McMullan got things started with a massive line break to score a try before Kelly's 51st-minute try pushed the lead to 29-12.

Hurst had Canada's fifth try as he danced through the American defence before McNaughton's intercept try. Davis sealed the victory with Canada's seventh try.

The final match of the aggregate qualifying series between Canada and the U.S. is Saturday. The winner secures a spot at the junior world rugby trophy in Uruguay.