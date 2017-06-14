Costa Rica tops Trinidad and Tobago in World Cup qualifying
Francisco Calvo and Bryan Ruiz both scored to lead Costa Rica past Trinidad and Tobago 2-1 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.
Also, Roman Torres scored in the 90th minute as Panama rallied for a 2-2 draw with Honduras.
Mexico leads the final round of qualifying in the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 14 points, followed by Costa Rica with 11 and the United States (eight), Panama (seven), Honduras (five) and Trinidad and Tobago (three).
The top three nations advance to next year's World Cup in Russia, with the fourth-place team facing off against Asia's fifth-best nation in a playoff.
