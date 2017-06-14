Darren Baker, Dusty's son, plucked by Nats on draft's Day 3

The son of Washington manager Dusty Baker was drafted by the Nationals in the 27th round of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday — 15 years after he first made headlines on the baseball diamond.

The younger Baker, now an 18-year-old shortstop at Jesuit High School in California, was just 3 when he was a bat boy for the San Francisco Giants, managed by his father, in the 2002 World Series. During Game 5 against the Angels, Darren Baker had run to the plate to pick up a bat when J.T. Snow scored — and David Bell was flying down the third-base line and heading home.