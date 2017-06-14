Francona feeling better, expected to manage Indians game

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is feeling better and expected back in the dugout for Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Francona felt ill late in Tuesday's 7-5 loss and did not meet with reporters afterward. Bench coach Brad Mills filled in for Francona in the ninth inning and for his postgame news conference.

A team spokesman says Francona will conduct his usual pregame availability at Progressive Field and is expected to manage Wednesday's game.

The 58-year-old Francona missed a game last season in Washington because of chest pains.