FS1 draws biggest audience for qualifier for US-Mexico

CHICAGO — The United States' 1-1 draw at Mexico in a World Cup qualifier Sunday night drew the biggest audience for such a game in FS1 history, according to Nielsen Media Research.

FS1 attracted 2,052,000 viewers. Viewership built throughout the match and peaked at 2.8 million viewers from 10-10:15 p.m. EDT.

Earlier this week, Spanish-language Univision announced it drew the most viewers in the U.S. for any soccer match this year.