Mets 2B Neil Walker leaves game with leg injury

NEW YORK — Mets second baseman Neil Walker has injured his left leg, the latest ailment to befall a New York team hampered by a long list of health problems the past two seasons.

Walker tried to bunt for a hit in the third inning Wednesday night against the Chicago Cubs and appeared to have a good chance to beat it out before pulling up lame about halfway down the line. After hobbling a few more steps, he grabbed at his left leg and collapsed to the ground.

Thrown out at first base but credited with a sacrifice, the switch-hitter eventually got up and walked off the field with a trainer and manager Terry Collins. Lucas Duda entered in the fourth inning at first base, with T.J. Rivera shifting from first to second to replace Walker.

A couple of innings later, the Mets announced Walker has a left leg injury and will have an MRI on Thursday.

In his second season with the Mets, Walker began the night batting .271 with nine homers and 33 RBIs.

Walker matched his career high with 23 home runs during a solid 2016 season that ended in late August because of a back injury. He had surgery in September.

