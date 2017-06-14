Redskins restructure contract of safety DeAngelo Hall

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have restructured the contract of their longest-tenured player, DeAngelo Hall.

Hall said Wednesday he agreed to a pay cut in the hopes of remaining on the roster after missing most of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee. Hall, who has been in Washington since 2008, was set to count more than $5 million against the salary cap.

The 33-year-old converted from cornerback to safety midway through the 2015 season and is still recovering from surgery last fall. Asked about restructuring to stick around, Hall said, "We worked something out" this week.

Achilles tendon, toe and knee injuries have limited Hall to 17 games the past three seasons. Coach Jay Gruden called Hall a mainstay who "keeps the boat from sinking from time to time."

