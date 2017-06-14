Seattle's Bennett continues to support Kaepernick's efforts

RENTON, Wash. — Outspoken Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has been a supporter of Colin Kaepernick this off-season in his attempt to land a job in the NFL.

Even Bennett's support wasn't enough for his team to sign Kaepernick. But the fact the Seahawks brought Kaepernick in for a visit was worthy of acknowledgement considering the silence he's received from the rest of the NFL, Bennett said.

"I don't know what the factors were in (why) the Seahawks didn't sign him," Bennett said. "I know the Seahawks were the only team to step up and give him an opportunity to do a (visit). That says a lot about the organization. I think our organization is built a lot around community.

"If you look at the way the Seahawks move, if you look at the way our team moves, if you look at the people that work in the building this organization is built around community. I'm not surprised that the Seahawks were one to look at Kaepernick and give him an opportunity even to try out."

Bennett was in full support of his franchise on Wednesday during the second day of Seattle's minicamp, from his praise for considering Kaepernick to coach Pete Carroll's reasoning why the Seahawks didn't sign the quarterback.

"If he feels that this is not the right situation because we have a starting quarterback, then that's his choice," Bennett said. "I think he's able to have that choice because he's shown that he's of a winning pedigree. He wants to make sure he doesn't have that competition behind his quarterback, I think it's justifiable."

Bennett skipped Seattle's OTAs earlier in the off-season , working out on his own and spending time with his family, but didn't want to risk any fines for missing the mandatory minicamp. Bennett also said Wednesday he's been in contact with Kaepernick through the off-season in an attempt to help the former San Francisco quarterback with some of his initiatives.

Never one to hold back an opinion, Bennett said there is no logical explanation for why Kaepernick doesn't have a job at this point.

"There is obviously the elephant in the room why Kaepernick isn't signed," Bennett said. "I've said this several times and I'm not afraid to say it, I think race in politics and sports is something that people don't want to hear about, nor do people want to be a part of.

"I think if you bring the issue of oppressed people onto a stage where there's millions of fans watching, bring up dirty little secrets, I think a lot of people don't want to hear that. People just want to see people score touchdowns and make big hits."

