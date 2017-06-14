Vargas wins 4th straight as Royals top Giants 8-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Alcides Escobar hit a two-run double as part of a six-run sixth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Francisco Giants 8-1 on Tuesday night.

Jorge Bonifacio drove in three runs and snapped an 0-for-13 drought, Alex Gordon added two hits and two runs, while Whit Merrifield had a bases-loaded triple to help Kansas City to a win in its first appearance at AT&T Park since the 2014 World Series.

Jason Vargas (9-3) allowed one run over seven innings to outpitch Ty Blach in a battle of left-handers. Vargas gave up five hits with six strikeouts and one walk for his fourth straight win overall and second against the Giants this season.

Buster Posey had two hits and scored San Francisco's run. The Giants have lost 10 of 14.

Escobar, whose leadoff single in the third sparked a two-run rally, broke the game open with a bases-loaded double off Blach (4-4) in the sixth. After Gordon was intentionally walked and Vargas struck out, Merrifield lofted a fly ball that landed past sliding right fielder Hunter Pence near the foul line to put the Royals up 7-1. Bonifacio followed with an RBI single.

That was more than enough for Vargas, who pitched seven scoreless innings to beat the Giants in Kansas City on April 19.

Coming off its best offensive game of the season two days earlier, San Francisco struggled against Vargas and reliever Travis Wood. The Giants were limited to five hits and scored their only run on a sacrifice fly after Posey doubled leading off the second.

Blach allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (right oblique strain) threw 20 pitches in a bullpen session Monday and came out of it with no lingering pain. Duffy has been out since May 29.

Giants: With a left-hander pitching, 2B Joe Panik was given an additional day off to rest his sprained left thumb. Aaron Hill started in Panik's place.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jason Hammel (2-6, 5.43) pitches in the finale of this two-game series. Hammel is winless in his previous eight road starts dating to 2016.