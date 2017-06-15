Blackhawks hire Samuelsson, Granato as assistant coaches
A
A
Share via Email
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL
Samuelsson played with Quenneville with the Hartford Whalers. The 53-year Samuelsson was the head coach of the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League last season. He also has been an assistant coach for the New York Rangers and the Coyotes.
Granato, who is from the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove, spent last season as an associate head coach for the University of Wisconsin men's team. He also has coached in the U.S. development system and the East Coast Hockey League.
The Blackhawks announced the hires on Thursday.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
William Sandeson’s six versions of the night he’s accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Boy charged after shooting himself in the leg: Halifax police
-
Grenfell Tower death toll hits 17, officials say finding survivors would be a 'miracle'
-
'I never heard brakes:' Woman dead after being hit by CN train in Bedford