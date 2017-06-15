Bowles: Still no front-runner to win Jets' QB competition
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets coach Todd Bowles insists that there's still no front-runner to win the team's three-man quarterback competition.
Veteran Josh McCown is largely assumed to be the starter at Buffalo on Sept. 10 in the season opener because of his experience. Unproven Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg are also in the running for the job.
Bowles said Wednesday as the team ended its three-day minicamp that the snaps were nearly equally distributed between the three quarterbacks.
McCown, mostly a backup throughout his NFL career, was signed to a one-year, $6 million deal in the
