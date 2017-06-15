Boxing champion Wilder charged with marijuana possession
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder has been charged with marijuana possession.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama, police said in a statement that they arrested Wilder on Wednesday after they found marijuana in his Cadillac Escalade. They say they stopped Wilder for a window tint violation.
The department says officers got permission to search the vehicle after smelling marijuana and found a small amount in the vehicle's console.
Wilder's attorney Paul Patterson did not immediately comment when contacted by telephone and email. Patterson told the Tuscaloosa News (http://bit.ly/2s5nx85 ) that the marijuana did not belong to Wilder and that someone had used his vehicle when he was out of town.
Wilder is the World Boxing Council heavyweight champion. He won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics.
This story has been edited to clarify that Wilder has been charged, but not convicted.
