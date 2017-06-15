Canada beats Paraguay 79-71 at FIBA U16 Americas basketball championship
FORMOSA, Argentina — Canada defeated Paraguay 79-71 in group-stage action Thursday at the 2017 FIBA U16 Americas basketball championship.
Toronto's Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead Canada (2-0).
Luka Sakota added 15 points and fellow Toronto native Paris Shand had six points and nine rebounds.
"We knew we were playing a tough team and had to work hard for every possession," Rathan-Mayes said. "We made some key stops on defence to hold our lead. We have a lot of confidence right now and we want to continue our momentum into the next game."
Canada's final game of the group phase is against Venezuela on Friday.
