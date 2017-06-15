Canada's Andre De Grasse wins 100 metres at Bislett Games Diamond League meet

OSLO — Canada's Andre De Grasse sprinted to another Diamond League victory, winning the 100 metres at the Bislett Games on Thursday.

The 22-year-old from Markham, Ont., raced to a time of 10.01 seconds to edge Chijindu Ujah of Great Britain by one one-hundredth of a second.

Ben Youssef Meite of Ivory Coast crossed third in 10.03.

Aaron Brown of Toronto was fifth in 10.15.

De Grasse was coming off a victory in the 200 metres at last week's Diamond League meet in Rome.

Olympic and world champion Derek Drouin of Corunna, Ont., cleared 2.25 metres in the high jump to finish tied for third, while Michael Mason from Nanoose Bay, B.C., finished fifth. Mason also cleared 2.25, but had more misses than Drouin. Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim cleared 2.35 to win gold.