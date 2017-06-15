Canadian soccer star Cyle Larin arrested for drunk driving in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Canadian international forward Cyle Larin has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., blew a .179 on a sobriety test when he was stopped around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The legal limit is .08.

Orlando City SC confirmed the charge but said it would not be making a comment until later in the day when it had spoken to its player.

Larin earned his 20th cap for Canada on Tuesday when he started in Canada's 2-1 win over Curacao in Montreal.

The striker is one of the young stars of Major League Soccer.