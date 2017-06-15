Canadian soccer star Cyle Larin arrested for drunk driving in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Canadian international forward Cyle Larin has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., blew a .179 on a sobriety test when he was stopped around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The legal limit is .08.
Orlando City SC confirmed the charge but said it would not be making a comment until later in the day when it had spoken to its player.
Larin earned his 20th cap for Canada on Tuesday when he started in Canada's 2-1 win over Curacao in Montreal.
The striker is one of the young stars of Major League Soccer.
Drafted first overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Larin won rookie of the year honours. He has scored 39 goals in 74 MLS appearances and drawn interest from European teams.