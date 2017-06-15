Canucks sign D Erik Gudbranson to one-year contract extension worth US$3.5M

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenceman Erik Gudbranson to a one-year contract extension worth US$3.5 million, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Acquired from the Florida Panthers in the deal that included forward Jared McCann going the other way last spring, Gudbranson had a frustrating first season on the West Coast.

The Ottawa native underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his wrist in December and never returned to the lineup as the Canucks finished 29th overall.

All told, the six-foot-five, 220-pound Gudbranson registered one goal and five assists to go along with 18 penalty minutes in 30 games.

"Erik is a big, strong physical defender who I know feels has a lot to prove and has worked diligently in his injury rehab," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "He has leadership qualities that will be important for our young team and we are excited to see him healthy and back on the blue line next season."