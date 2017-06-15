Colts put recently signed running back on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have put veteran running back Christine Michael on the injured reserve list.

Michael signed with Indy on June 1. He has played 37 career games with Green Bay, Seattle and Dallas over the last four seasons.

To replace him on the roster, the Colts signed running back Troymaine Pope. The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Pope played four games with the Seahawks and New York Jets last season, finishing with 12 carries for 44 yards.

Indy also signed receivers Harvey Binford, and Fred Brown and linebacker Jeremiah George.

To clear space on the roster, the Colts waived receivers Marcus Leak and Al-Damion Riles and defensive tackle Kristjan Sokoli.

The Colts open training camp July 29.

